New
Walmart · 40 mins ago
Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television
$370 $420
free shipping

Walmart offers the Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $369.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $70 today and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • USB 2.0 port
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: U650CV-U
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart Sceptre
LED 4K Flat Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register