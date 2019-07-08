New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television
$370 $900
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $369.99 with free shipping. That's $530 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's also the second-cheapest 65" 4K TV we've ever seen.) Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • USB 2.0 port
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: U650CV-U
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Sceptre
LED 4K Flat Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register