Walmart · 2 hrs ago
Sceptre 55" 4K LED UHD Television
$230 $500
free shipping

That's within $10 of the best we've seen and a low by $60. Buy Now at Walmart

  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Model: U550CV-U
