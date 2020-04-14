Open Offer in New Tab
Sceptre 55" 4K HDR LED UHD TV + Google Home Mini + Frozen II Book
$235 $274
free shipping

Save $83 more than the best prices we could find for these items individually elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • the TV features 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution and 4 HDMI inputs
  • the Google Home Mini features Google Assistant, pairs with Chromecast, is compatible with over 1,000 smart devices from over 150 brands, and includes Frozen II Little Golden Book
