Walmart offers the Sceptre 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's $150 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • USB 2.0 port
  • four HDMI inputs
  • Model number: U550CV-UMR