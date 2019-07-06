New
Walmart · 20 mins ago
$220 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $219.99 with free shipping. That's $180 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- USB 2.0 port
- four HDMI inputs
- Model: U550CV-U
Details
Comments
-
Published 20 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HDTV
$370 $900
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $369.99 with free shipping. That's $530 off list, $30 under last week's mention, and the best price we've seen for this model. (it's also the second-cheapest 65" 4K TV we've ever seen.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- USB 2.0 port
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: U650CV-U
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Sceptre 32" 720p LED HDTV
$80 $102
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 31.5" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $79.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen for this TV, and one of the best prices we've seen for any 32" TV. (It's the best deal today by $22.) Buy Now
Features
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- USB 2.0 port
- two HDMI inputs
- Model no: X322BV-SR
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Sceptre 50" 1080p LED HDTV Sceptre 50" 1080p LED HDTV
$180 $350
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 50" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB 2.0
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: X505BV-FSR
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Sceptre 40" 1080p LED HDTV
$120 $149
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $119.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $29 today. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB
- HDMI
- Model: X405BV-FSR
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
LG 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$398 $528
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6200PUA
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$299 $398
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
Dell Home · 6 hrs ago
LG 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$899 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card $1,199
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $198. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
Walmart · 6 hrs ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3pk
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last month's mention, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 14" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Sceptre 43" 1080p LED HDTV
$140 $348
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 43" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $139.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our Cyber Monday mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- USB
- three HDMI inputs
- Model: X435BV-F
Sign In or Register