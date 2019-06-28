Walmart · 9 hrs ago
$200 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 49.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as one of the best prices we've seen for a 50" 4K TV. Buy Now
Features
- 4K native resolution
- four HDMI inputs
- Model: U515CV-U
Details
Comments
Walmart · 3 days ago
Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HDTV
$370 $900
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $369.99 with free shipping. That's $530 off list, $30 under last week's mention, and the best price we've seen for this model. (it's also the second-cheapest 65" 4K TV we've ever seen.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- USB 2.0 port
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: U650CV-U
Walmart · 1 day ago
Sceptre 75" 4K LED UHD TV
$730 $1,800
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 74.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $729.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under last week's mention, the best deal today by $233, and the lowest price we've seen. (It also beats our mention from last Black Friday.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- USB 2.0 port & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: U750CV-U
Walmart · 1 day ago
Sceptre 55" 4K LED UHD TV
$220 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $229.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $170 off and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $219.99. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- USB 2.0 port
- four HDMI inputs
- Model: U550CV-U
Walmart · 2 days ago
Sceptre 32" 720p LED HDTV
$80 $102
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 31.5" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $79.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen for this TV, and one of the best prices we've seen for any 32" TV. (It's the best deal today by $22.) Buy Now
Features
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- USB 2.0 port
- two HDMI inputs
- Model no: X322BV-SR
Best Buy · 11 hrs ago
Best Buy 3-Day TV Sale
Deals from $120
free shipping
Best Buy discounts a selection of TVs, with prices starting from $119.99. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- 50" 4K TVs from $249.99
- 60" 4K TVs from $549.99
- 75" 4K TVs from $999.99
Walmart · 9 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
Refurb ONN 43" 1080p LED HDTV
$99
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the refurbished ONN 43" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $99. That's $30 under our March mention, and $62 under the best price we could find for a similar TV. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB port
- 3 HDMI inputs
Dell Home · 2 days ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,000 w/ $200 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. (You'll receive the gift card via email within 20 days from ship date; it expires after 90 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $297. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- 3 HDMI inputs; 2 USB ports
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Model: 75UK6190PUB
- Model: 75UK6570AUA
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
Walmart · 1 mo ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3pk
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last month's mention, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 14" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Sceptre 50" 1080p LED HDTV Sceptre 50" 1080p LED HDTV
$180 $350
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 50" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB 2.0
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: X505BV-FSR
Walmart · 4 days ago
Sceptre 40" 1080p LED HDTV
$120 $149
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $119.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $29 today. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB
- HDMI
- Model: X405BV-FSR
Walmart · 4 wks ago
Sceptre 31.5" 720p Flat LED HD Television
$90 $180
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 31.5" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $20 today. Buy Now
Features
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- USB 2.0 port
- two HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Sceptre 43" 1080p LED HDTV
$140 $348
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 43" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $139.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our Cyber Monday mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- USB
- three HDMI inputs
- Model: X435BV-F
