Walmart · 25 mins ago
Sceptre 50" 4K LED UHD TV
$200 $400
free shipping

That's $200 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • USB; 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: U515CV-U
