New
Walmart · 41 mins ago
Sceptre 50" 4K LED UHD TV
$200 $400
free shipping

That's the best deal we've seen – $200 off its list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • USB
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: U515CV-U
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart Sceptre
LED 4K Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register