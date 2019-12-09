Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sceptre 50" 4K LED UHD TV
$190 $400
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • USB; 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: U515CV-U
  • Published 1 hr ago
