Walmart · 29 mins ago
Sceptre 50" 4K LED UHD TV + Google Home Mini + Frozen II Book
$209 $400
free shipping

Save $32 over buying just the television -- you get the Google Mini and a Frozen II book. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • As you read select books aloud, Google Home will play relevant sound effects and music to bring the story to life.
Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • USB; 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: U515CV-U
