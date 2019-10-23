New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sceptre 50" 1080p LED HDTV
$180 $210
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • USB 2.0 & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: X505BV-FSR
