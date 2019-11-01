New
eBay · 15 mins ago
Sceptre 50" 1080p LED HDTV
$127 $200
free shipping

It's the cheapest 50" 1080p TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It drops to this price in cart.
  • It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • USB 2.0 & 3 HDMI inputs
  • model no. X505BV-FSR
Related
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/1/2019
    Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay Sceptre
LED 1080p 50" Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register