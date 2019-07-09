New
Walmart · 26 mins ago
$180 $350
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 50" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $30.) Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB 2.0
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: X505BV-FSR
Published 26 min ago
Walmart · 21 hrs ago
Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television
$370 $900
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $369.99 with free shipping. That's $530 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's also the second-cheapest 65" 4K TV we've ever seen.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- USB 2.0 port
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: U650CV-U
Walmart · 3 days ago
Sceptre 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television
$220 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $219.99 with free shipping. That's $180 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- USB 2.0 port
- four HDMI inputs
- Model: U550CV-U
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Sceptre 32" 720p LED HDTV
$80 $102
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 31.5" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $79.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen for this TV, and one of the best prices we've seen for any 32" TV. (It's the best deal today by $22.) Buy Now
Features
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- USB 2.0 port
- two HDMI inputs
- Model no: X322BV-SR
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Sceptre 40" 1080p LED HDTV
$120 $149
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $119.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $29 today. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB
- HDMI
- Model: X405BV-FSR
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Pacoso 1080p Indoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna
$10 $28
free shipping
3Mart via Amazon offers the Pacoso 1080p Indoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $27.58. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "2GKTMJWE" to cut that to $9.65. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was just under a buck less ten days ago. Buy Now
Features
- 50 to 100-mile range
- 13.2-foot coaxial cable
Walmart · 3 days ago
LG 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$398 $528
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6200PUA
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 75" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$800 $1,300
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 75" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $799.99 with free shipping. That's $100 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $137. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video charge the same price.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
- USB and three HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android
$68 $75
free shipping
Walmart offers the Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android for $67.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw this for $12 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- Provides a real-time visual image behind concrete and drywall walls
- Detects metal and wooden studs, pipes, PVC, wires, and movement
- Compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with USB OTG
- Model: DY20BCGL02
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11 after rebate
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $18 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate. Buy Now
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Sceptre 43" 1080p LED HDTV
$140 $348
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 43" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $139.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our Cyber Monday mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- USB
- three HDMI inputs
- Model: X435BV-F
Walmart · 23 mins ago
Sceptre 32" 720p LED HDTV
$80 $180
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 31.5" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $79.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off, and the best price we could find. (Third-party sellers charge $110 or more.) Buy Now
Features
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- USB 2.0 port
- two HDMI inputs
- Model no: X322BV-SR
