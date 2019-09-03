New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sceptre 43" 4K LED UHD TV
$170 $280
free shipping

Walmart offers the Sceptre 42.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $169.99 with free shipping. That's $110 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • LED backlight
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: U435CV-U
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart Sceptre
LED 42" 4K Flat Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register