It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Sceptre 43" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $41.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $219.99 with free shipping. That's $180 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $369.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $70 today and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 31.5" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $79.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Sceptre 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $119.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $29.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's $99 off list and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
BuyDig offers the open-box Samsung 55" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $699 with free shipping. That's $170 under last month's mention of a factory-sealed unit and is the lowest price we've seen for this TV overall. (It's $600 less than factory-sealed units cost now.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG 85.6" 4K HDR Flat IPS LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $1,997 with free shipping. Assuming you use the credit, that's $200 under last month's mention, which came with a $300 gift card, and is a total savings of $2,600 altogether. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 24" 1080p LED LCD Monitor for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 43" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $41.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 50" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $30.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 31.5" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $79.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off, and the best price we could find. (Third-party sellers charge $110 or more.) Buy Now
