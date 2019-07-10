New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$130 $348
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 43" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $41.) Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- USB
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: X435BV-F
Details
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Walmart · 4 days ago
Sceptre 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television
$220 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $219.99 with free shipping. That's $180 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- USB 2.0 port
- four HDMI inputs
- Model: U550CV-U
Walmart · 1 day ago
Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television
$370 $900
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $369.99 with free shipping. That's $530 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's also the second-cheapest 65" 4K TV we've ever seen.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- USB 2.0 port
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: U650CV-U
Walmart · 1 day ago
Sceptre 40" 1080p LED HDTV
$120 $300
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the Sceptre 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $119.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $29.) Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB
- HDMI
- Model: X405BV-FSR
Walmart · 1 day ago
Sceptre 49.5" 1080p Flat LED HD Television
$180 $350
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 50" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $30.) Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB 2.0
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: X505BV-FSR
Walmart · 4 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Amazon · 1 hr ago
CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs
$258 $321
free shipping
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $320.79 before the above discounts, $257.81 after. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
Walmart · 4 days ago
LG 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$398 $528
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6200PUA
Walmart · 3 days ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$450 $698
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $248 off list price and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Walmart · 15 hrs ago
Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels
$40 $117
free shipping
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $39.93 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 80W motor
- speeds up to 10 mph
- 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 3 days ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Walmart · 19 hrs ago
Sceptre 24" LED-backlit LCD monitor
$90 $150
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 24" 1080p LED LCD Monitor for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 1920x1080 full HD resolution
- 5ms response time
Walmart · 1 day ago
Sceptre 32" 720p LED HDTV
$80 $180
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 31.5" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $79.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off, and the best price we could find. (Third-party sellers charge $110 or more.) Buy Now
Features
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- USB 2.0 port
- two HDMI inputs
- Model no: X322BV-SR
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Sceptre 43" 1080p LED HDTV
$140 $348
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 43" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $139.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our Cyber Monday mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- USB
- three HDMI inputs
- Model: X435BV-F
