Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sceptre 43" 1080p LED HDTV
$130 $348
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 43" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $41.) Buy Now
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • USB
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: X435BV-F
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Sceptre
LED 1080p Popularity: 3/5
