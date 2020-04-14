Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 54 mins ago
Sceptre 43" 1080p LED HDTV + Google Home Mini
$150
free shipping

Save $85 more than what you'd pay for these items individually elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • the TV features 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution, 3 HDMI inputs, and USB
  • the Google Home Mini includes Frozen II Little Golden Book
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
