New
Walmart · 21 mins ago
Sceptre 40" 1080p LED HDTV
$120 $300
free shipping

Walmart continues to offer the Sceptre 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $119.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $29.) Buy Now

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • USB
  • HDMI
  • Model: X405BV-FSR
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Sceptre
LED 1080p 40" Flat
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register