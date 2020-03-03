Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 26 mins ago
Sceptre 27" 1080p LED Monitor
$110 $200
free shipping

That's $90 off and tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon charges the same.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • up to 75Hz refresh rate
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: E275W-1920
