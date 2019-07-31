New
Walmart · 50 mins ago
Sceptre 27" 1080p LED LCD Display
$110 $200
free shipping

Walmart offers the Sceptre 27" 1080p LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $109.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 1 VGA and 2 HDMI inputs
  • up to 75Hz refresh rate
  • 5ms response time
  • Model: E275W-1920
