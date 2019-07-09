New
Walmart · 51 mins ago
$90 $150
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 24" 1080p LED LCD Monitor for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 1920x1080 full HD resolution
- 5ms response time
Details
Published 51 min ago
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 12 hrs ago
LG 27" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync
$100
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the LG 27" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $88 today. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz native refresh rate
- HDMI input
- VESA mount interface
eBay · 8 hrs ago
Refurb Lenovo ThinkVision 22" 1080p IPS LED Monitor
$59 $190
free shipping
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the Lenovo ThinkVision T22i-10 21.5" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LED Display for $74.22. In-cart that drops to $59.38. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty applies.
Features
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED near-edgeless display
- 4ms response time
- VGA, HDMI and DP inputs
- 4 x USB 3.0
- lift/tilt/pivot stand
- Model: 61A9MAR1US
HP · 3 wks ago
HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED LCD Display
2 for $240 $360
free shipping
HP offers two HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitors for $239.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA and HDMI inputs
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: T3M76AA#ABA
New
Dell Home · 1 hr ago
Dell 34" 1440p 21:9 Curved LED USB-C Display
$760 w/ $200 Dell gift card $1,100
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell U3419W UltraSharp 34.1" 1440p 21:9 Curved LED Monitor with a $200 Dell gift card for $759.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $86 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $236.) Buy Now
Features
- 3440x1440 native resolution
- dual 9W speakers
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB Type-C ports
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 2 days ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Walmart · 3 days ago
Sceptre 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television
$220 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $219.99 with free shipping. That's $180 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- USB 2.0 port
- four HDMI inputs
- Model: U550CV-U
Walmart · 1 day ago
Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television
$370 $900
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $369.99 with free shipping. That's $530 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's also the second-cheapest 65" 4K TV we've ever seen.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- USB 2.0 port
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: U650CV-U
Walmart · 8 hrs ago
Sceptre 49.5" 1080p Flat LED HD Television
$180 $350
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 50" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $30.) Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB 2.0
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: X505BV-FSR
Walmart · 6 hrs ago
Sceptre 40" 1080p LED HDTV
$120 $300
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the Sceptre 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $119.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $29.) Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB
- HDMI
- Model: X405BV-FSR
