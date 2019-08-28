Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walmart offers the Sceptre 24" 1080p LED LCD Monitor for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our July mention and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 27" 1080p LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $109.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now
E viciv via Amazon offers the Eviciv 7" USB Portable Touchscreen Monitor for $84.99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "9LZRPOM7" to cut the price to $55.24. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell 24" 1080p IPS LED Monitor bundled with a $50 Visa Gift Card for $132.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $19. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 21.5" LED Backlit LCD Monitor for $87.99. Coupon code "LEN15" cuts the price to $72.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.64 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell UltraSharp U2419H 24" IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $259.99 with free shipping. Assuming you use the credit, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $52 today. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $9.76. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 42.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $169.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our November mention, $110 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 43" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $139.99 with free shipping. That's $208 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $10 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 49.5" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $30 today. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Sceptre 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19, although it was $10 less a month ago. Buy Now
Sign In or Register