Sceptre 24" 1080p LED LCD Monitor
$90 $150
free shipping

Walmart offers the Sceptre 24" 1080p LED LCD Monitor for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our July mention and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 16:9 aspect ratio
  • 1920x1080 full HD resolution
  • 5ms response time
  • Model: E248W-1920
