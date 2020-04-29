Open Offer in New Tab
Blair · 1 hr ago
Scandia Woods Men's Textured Fleece Jacket
$12 $50
free shipping

Save up to $45 after factoring in the shipping discount. It's an excellent shipped price for a men's fleece jacket. Buy Now at Blair

  • To get this deal, use code "BJFA".
  • It's available in three colors (Blue Ensign pictured).
Details
  • Code "BJFA"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
