Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Blair · 1 hr ago
Scandia Woods Men's Linen-Look Sportcoat
$30 $118
free shipping

With free shipping, that's a total savings of $98. Buy Now at Blair

Tips
  • Coupon code "BQGW" bags free shipping.
  • Both "color options" are Sky Blue. Choose the one under "Reduced Price" to get this deal.
  • Available in most regular and long sizes 37 to 48 at this price.
  • Also available in regular and long sizes 50 and/or 52 for $35.39.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BQGW"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Suits Blair Scandia Woods
Men's Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register