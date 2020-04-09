Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
37 mins ago
Scan Dimensions Sol 3D Laser Scanner
$629 $699
free shipping

Scan and scale objects for printing or sharing with this 3D scanner, all while saving $70. Buy Now

Features
  • automated turntable
  • 0.1mm maximum resolution
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Printers & Scanners
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register