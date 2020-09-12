It's $31 under what you'd pay for a similar pair at Kohl's. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- They're available in Charcoal.
- zip fly with hook-and-bar closure
- 72% polyester / 21% rayon / 7% spandex
- dry clean
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Dickies
- Available in several colors (Pebble Brown pictured).
- Shipping adds $4.99, otherwide shipping is free on orders over $50.
It's $115 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- Pad a few cents to over $25 to bag free shipping.
That's a low by at least $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black in sizes S to XXL.
Save on over 550 styles, with prices starting from $19. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more receive free shipping.
With over 550 discounted items to choose from, there's deep savings on all the gear to clean up dirt and clutter like trash cans, vacuums, organizer bags, drawers, and more that's bound to spark some joy for the inner Kondo in you. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with $100.
Women's tops start at $5 and men's jeans at $20, among other savings. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
shop a variety of ranges including Clubmaster from $41, Wayfarer from $60, and Aviators from $60. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- For orders less than $100, the $7.95 shipping fee will apply.
Save on a huge selection of menswear, with shirts starting from $7.49, swim shorts from $11.99, pants from $13.49, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or score free shipping on orders of $100 or more.
Sign In or Register