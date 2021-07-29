Saveur Selects Enameled Cast Iron 5-Qt. Dutch Oven w/ Stainless Lid for $100

That's $190 under list price and about half the next best price you'd get elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in several colors (Saveur Turquoise Blue pictured)
- double-walled lid
Expires 8/6/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on cookware, bakeware, cutlery, small appliances and more, from brands such as Staub, Wusthof, Demeyere, Zwilling, and Le Creuset. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Qt. Sauteuse Oven for $179.95 (most major stores charge $186 or more).
That's $4 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Even better, if you have more kitchen and/or dining shopping to do, you can drop the price to $53 via the instructions in the tips below. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Coupon code "HDKITCHENS10" takes an extra 10% off select kitchen and dining orders of $150 or more. See the related offer linked below for more coupon-eligible items.
- Available at this price in Red.
- includes 1.6-, 3.3-, and 6-quart covered Dutch ovens, a 10" saute pan, and two 16.5" pan protectors
- flat tempered glass lids with steam vents
- silicone-coated handles
- oven-safe to 350°F
- Model: TTU-14895-EC
That's the best price we could find by $74. Buy Now at Macy's
- Safe for use with nylon, coated or wooden utensils
- Dishwasher safe and oven safe to 500ºF
- Not suitable for induction cooktops
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- pre-seasoned
- Model: CCW-800
Save on over 2,000 items for your garden to spruce it up, with prices starting from under $10. Select from a wide range of choices from cushions and decor to patio sets, umbrellas, hammocks, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping (otherwise you can opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee)
- Coupon code "HOME" take an extra 10% off a very small number of items here.
- Pictured is the Aruba Gunmetal Aluminum End Table for $159 ($240 off).
That's a savings of $80 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in Amelia (pictured), Soft Square, or Fiore
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee (or stack as part of an order over $25.)
- It's available in White (search "12193924" to find it in black.)
Macy's discounts over twenty-five thousand items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, home, bed and bath, furniture, beauty, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 or more to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup is also available on many items.
