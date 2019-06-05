New
Belk · 15 mins ago
3 for $80 $240
free shipping w/ beauty item
Belk offers the Savane Men's Big & Tall Pleated Ultimate Performance Chinos in several colors (Dark Navy pictured) for $80. Add any three pairs to cart for a final price of $80. Pad your order with a beauty item to get free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $8.95. Excluding padding, that's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
- Select sizes are available for $72 via coupon code "DOORBUSTER"
- available in select sizes 38x36 to 52x30
Amazon · 25 mins ago
Clothin Men's Belted Side-Elastic Cargo Pants
$13 $21
free shiping w/ Prime
Clothin Outdoor via Amazon offers its Clothin Men's Belted Side-Elastic Cargo Pants in several colors (Grey pictured) from $20.99. Coupon code "LRSTG5U7" cuts the starting price to $12.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 below our mention from two weeks ago, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to 3XL
Macy's · 9 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Straight-Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Pants
$16
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Straight-Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Pants in Burma Grey for $16.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 33x32 to 38x29
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Walmart · 1 mo ago
George Men's Flat Front Pants
from $5
pickup at Walmart
Save up to $7 off list price
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the George Men's Flat Front Pants in Black Soot or Barley for $5. That's $3 under our September mention, $7 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Also available are the same pants in several more colors for $7. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Pickup varies by ZIP and color.) They're available in select sizes from 30 to 42 and select lengths from 29 to 34.
