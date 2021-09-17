SavageCBD · 1 hr ago
from $19
free shipping
Apply code "DN35" to save 35%. Shop Now at SavageCBD
Tips
- Subscriptions are excluded from sale.
- Pictured is the SavageCBD Essentials Lemon Lime 1,000mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture for $18.85 after coupon ($51 off list).
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
MusclePharm Combat Crunch Protein Bar 12-Pack
$13
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay over $20 elsewhere, and that's not including additional shipping costs. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Cookies and Cream.
Features
- 20g protein per bar
ShopCBD · 1 day ago
Green Roads CBD 50mg Relax Bears Gummies
$7.49
free shipping
Apply coupon code "FREESHIP" to bag free shipping ($7.99 savings) and it's the lowest shipped offer we've seen. You'd pay $9 more directly from Green Roads. Buy Now at ShopCBD
Tips
- If you're already spending $49 or more (and thus already getting free shipping), you can use coupon code "FORYOU25" to take 25% off.
Features
- 10mg of broad spectrum CBD per gummy
1 wk ago
Plants by People Plant-Powered Tonic
free sample
free shipping
Enter your information and choose your favorite organic plant-powered tonic sample pack. Shop Now
ShopCBD · 1 wk ago
ShopCBD Clearance Sale
Up to 70% off + 15% off
free shipping w/ $49
Coupon code "SHOPCBD15" gets the extra discount on these items. Shop Now at ShopCBD
Tips
- Pictured is the Pure Spectrum 250mg Isolate Blend CBD Lotion for $17.42 (via "SHOPCBD15", $24 total savings).
- for orders less than $49, shipping adds $7.99.
Sign In or Register