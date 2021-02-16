New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 16 mins ago
Sauder Summit Station 66" Executive Desk
$247 w/ pickup $350
pickup

Choose in-store pickup to drop the price to the best we could find by $107. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Tips
  • Available in Laurel Oak or Raven Oak.
Features
  • laptop drawer w/ flip-down front for keyboard tray
  • 2 file drawers & 4 storage drawers
  • desktop grommet for cable management
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Desks Office Depot and OfficeMax Sauder
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register