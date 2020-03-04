Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sauder Harvey Park 4-Drawer Chest
$190 $218
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $17, although most charge $229 or more. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon currently offers the same deal.
  • measures 31.10" x 17.48" x 46.81"
  • drawers feature metal runners and safety stops
  • Model: 420824
