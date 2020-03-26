Open Offer in New Tab
Sauder Caraway Collection Over-the-Toilet Space Saver
$50 $65
free shipping

That's a low by $7 and the best price we've seen, although most stores charge at least $60. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • measures 23.25" x 7.38" x 68.63"
  • adjustable shelf
