Office Depot and OfficeMax
Sauder Cannery Bridge 53" Computer Desk
$160
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

  • In Sindoori Mango.
Features
  • engineered construction
  • keyboard drawer
  • 2 drawers
  • cord management grommet
