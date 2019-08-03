New
Walmart · 52 mins ago
Sauder Boone Mountain Counter-Height Dinette Table
$121 $194
free shipping

Walmart offers the Sauder Boone Mountain Counter-Height Dinette Table in Oak for $121.03 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now

  • Amazon charges the same price, also with free shipping.
Features
  • 1" thick split top
  • accommodates up to 4 people
  • engineered wood construction
  • measures 55.12" x 25.59" x 35.39"
  • Model: 416698
