Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sauder Beginnings Desk with Drawer and Hutch
$100 $149
free shipping

Save $8 more than the next lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available in Cinnamon Cherry finish.
Features
  • desk measures 42.913"L x 19.449"W x 53.465"H
  • adjustable shelf behind cabinet door
  • hutch features full upper shelf and small adjustable shelf
  • desk comes with cord management via desktop grommet
  • enclosed back panel
  • Model: 413084
Details
Comments
