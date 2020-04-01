Open Offer in New Tab
Olympia Sports · 45 mins ago
Saucony Kids' Guide 10 Running Shoes
$20 $65
free shipping

That's a low by around $8 and a great price for a pair of Saucony trainers. The brand is lauded as one of the best on the market for its running shoes. Buy Now at Olympia Sports

Features
  • in sizes 4.5 and 7 only
  • in Red/ Blue
