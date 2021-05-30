Saramonic SmartMic-Di Stereo Condenser Microphone for $59

New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 19 mins ago
$59 $135
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- lightning input
- stereo sound
- swivels 90°
- windscreen, built-In shockmount
Details
Comments
Expires in 16 hr
Published 19 min ago
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Moman EM1 USB Cardioid Podcast Microphone
$23 $39
free shipping
Apply coupon code "40OFFEM1" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Gimbalpro via Amazon.
Features
- two cables included
- Uni-directional
- Mute button
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Unlocked OnePlus 8 128GB 5G UW Smartphone
$400 $800
free shipping
That's a $50 drop from last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Available in Black or Silver.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen 128GB Android Smartphone
$400 $500
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $50. (It also ties the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Netgear Orbi AC1200 Whole Home WiFi System
$100 in cart $120
$10 shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Discount applies in cart.
Features
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
EZQuest 8-Port USB-C Multimedia Hub Adapter
$60 $80
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- Power Delivery 3.0
- HDMI port
- SDHC slot
- microSDHC
- 1 USB Type-C port
- 3 USB 3.1 Type-A ports
- RJ45 ethernet port
- Model: X40030
