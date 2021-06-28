Sansiled 70W UV LED Flood Light for $20

Use coupon code "70WUVFL" for the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 60° beam angle
- 360° adjustable mounting bracket
Shop for smartphones, power banks, routers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured are the Cleer Flow Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $49.99 (low by $20).
Apply coupon code "68MLKAZA" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yomisga-US via Amazon.
- adjustable
- IP65 waterproof
- 3 working modes
- built- in 2,400-mAh lithium rechargeable battery
- Model: 003
Save $19 when you apply coupon code "WQKVVGTD". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Takasem via Amazon.
- 4 adjustable panels
- E26 base
- 10,000-lumens
- Model: c100
That's a savings of 50% via coupon code "5K8R4WWC". Buy Now at Amazon
- In the 60led With Remote option at this price.
- Sold by Uponun via Amazon.
- cool white (6,000-6,500K) or warm white (3,000-3,200K) color temperature
- IP67 waterproof
- 2 remote controls
- Model: BT-60BR
Apply coupon code "HEROSEC" to get the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- Available in White or Black.
- motion sensor
- 120° beam angle
- IP54 waterproof
- up to 50,000-hour lifespan
- Model: C2440-EW
Get this price via coupon code "SENFLOOD". It's the best we could find by $29. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- up to 1800lm brightness
- auto on/off
- Model: C2440-GW
Get this price via coupon code "DIMBUL" and save $10 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Get this price via coupon code "HOMEBULB" and save $16 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 25,000 hours lifespan
- 260° beam angle
- Model: C21BB-WE26
Sign In or Register