Sansi Upgraded 50W RGB LED Flood Light for $24

sansiled.com · 38 mins ago
$24 $50
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "50WRGB". It's the best we could find by $27. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Features
- 120-degree beam angle
- dimmable to 3 levels
Details
sansiled.com · 1 wk ago
Sansi 100W LED Flood Light
$30 $70
free shipping
Coupon code "100WDAY" cuts the price – it's the best deal we could find by $51. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Features
- 650-watt equivalent
- 120° angle beam
- 10,000 lumens
- Model: 01-06-001-011018
Amazon · 23 hrs ago
Nowes Solar Security Lights 2-Pack
$17 $34
free shipping
That's $4 less than our mention from last month, and $17 off, after applying coupon code "YMD62QZY". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Nowes via Amazon.
Features
- 3 rotatable LED light heads with LED beads
- 120° motion sensor with up to 26-ft. range
- 3,000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- 3 lighting modes
- IP65 waterproof
- 2,000-lumens
Amazon · 4 days ago
Otdair LED Solar Flickering Torch Lights 12-Pack
$35 $70
free shipping
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "40VBP5Z2" to save $35. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Lph-US via Amazon.
Features
- IP65 waterproof
- auto on/off
Amazon · 6 days ago
Lotus Solar LED Pathway Light
$10 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "KOEMDYSU" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Garden Gaga via Amazon.
Features
- IP67 waterproof
- 700-lumen
- 6,500K Cold White
Amazon · 5 days ago
Awanfi LED Solar Street Light
$45 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "QEHUYLHC" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Awanfi Direct via Amazon.
Features
- IP67 ingress protection rating
- 6,500K color temperature
- built-in 6,000mAh battery
- adjustable solar panel
- dusk to dawn sensor
- remote control
- 84 LED beads
- 1,500 lumens
- 80-watts
sansiled.com · 4 days ago
8W Dusk to Dawn Light Bulb 2-Pack
$9.89 $20
free shipping
Apply coupon code "D2DBULB" to cut it to half price at $10 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Features
- 2,700k
- E26 base
- 650 Lumens
- Model: C21BB-TE26-8W
sansiled.com · 1 wk ago
Sansi A21 30W 5,000K LED Light Bulb
$28 $40
free shipping
Apply code "HIGHLUMEN" to get the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Features
- 25,000-hour lifespan
- 5,000-lumens
- E26 base
