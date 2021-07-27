Sansi 9W LED Bulb 6-Pack for $10

Get this price via coupon code "60WBULB". It's the best we could find by $17. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Apply coupon code "150WBULBS" to get $8 under our November mention and save $20. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- Available in 5000K or 3000K.
- up to 25,000-hour lifespan
- IP20 wateproof rating
- Model: C21BB-VE26
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
It's $7 under our mention from June and $6 off the list price. That's about 60 cents per bulb. Buy Now at Amazon
- 450 lumens per bulb
- 25,000-hour lifespan
- Model: FG-03585
That's $5 off and a low price for this quantity of Edison bulbs. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hunanmiuyouxinnengyuanyouxiangongsi via Amazon.
It's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- A19 bulb with E26 base
- Warm white color
- Non-dimmable
- Model: A80083010K/10RP
Apply coupon code "D70WWALL" to get this price and save $50 off list. (It's also the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 50,000 hours lifespan
- 5700K color temperature
- Model: C2420-TW-70W
Get this price via coupon code "SENLIG". That's the best we could find by $20. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- In White or Black
- covers up to cover up to 180° and 50ft
Sign In or Register