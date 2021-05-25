Sansi 70W LED Flood Light for $24

Apply coupon code "70WDAY" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Apply coupon code "PFYGKYR6" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Uponun via Amazon.
- Available in Dual Head 60led With Remote at this price. Other versions start from $18 after the above coupon code.
- 60 LED
- 6,000K to 6,500K cool or 3,000k to 3,200K warm
- smart remote
- dusk to dawn sensing
- adjustable timer
- includes 60-watt poly-silicone solar panel
- Model: BT-N60D
Apply coupon code "406LS7ZQ" to save $44. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- Sold by Fuhongrui via Amazon.
- motion sensor
- IP65 waterproof
- timer up to 6-hours
- heat and frost resistant
- includes gasket & mounting screws
- Model: RD3660R
You'll save $9 over the price you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- sold by Power Practical via Amazon
Clip the 5% off clip coupon and apply code "ALLCJM48" to save $7. That's a buck under our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by J-Three via Amazon.
- 270° rotation
- magnetic base
- 5 lighting modes
- up to 3 hours runtime per charge
- Model: 699989572211
Apply coupon code "UVFLOOD" to get this deal. That's $10 under our December mention, $50 off list, and the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- black light
- 30,000 hour lifespan
- 60° beam angle
- 360° adjustable mounting bracket
- Model: C2020-DE-70W-UVAB
Get this price via coupon code "BRIBULB". That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 180° beam angle
- 2,000-lumen output
- 25,000-hour lifespan
- Model: C21BB-TE26
Coupon code "BR250W" cuts the price – it's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 25,000hrs
- 5000K color temperature
- 120° beam angle
Apply coupon code "YELBULB" to get this price and save $9 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 650-lumen output
- Model: C21BB-TE26-8W
With coupon code "EYECARE", it's $22 off list and the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- up to 25,000 hours lifespan
- measures 6.34" x 11.42" x 15.12"
Sign In or Register