sansiled.com · 1 hr ago
$14 $40
free shipping
Coupon code "SHOPLIGHT" makes it the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Features
- 120° beam angle
- 350W equivalent
- IP66 waterproof
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Yomisga Wireless Motion-Sensor Security Lights 2-Pack
$26 $52
free shipping
Apply coupon code "68MLKAZA" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Yomisga-US via Amazon.
Features
- built- in 2,400-mAh lithium rechargeable battery
- IP65 ingress protection rating
- 3 adjustable heads
- 3 modes
- Model: 003
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Otdair 188-LED Solar Motion Lights 2-Pack
$23 $32
free shipping
Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "20AQTEYZ" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black at this price.
- Sold by elecohouse-us via Amazon.
- The 1-pc. is available for $13.08 ($6 off) via the same coupon codes.
Features
- 3 modes
- adjustable head
- IP65 waterproof
Amazon · 1 day ago
Efiealls Solar LED Flood Light 2-Pack
$26 $52
free shipping
Apply coupon code "VBPRUFZY" to make this the lowest price we've seen by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Efiealls via Amazon.
Features
- IP65 waterproof
- 3 lighting modes
- 270° wide angle illumination
sansiled.com · 2 wks ago
Sansi 70W LED Wall Pack Light
$24 $80
free shipping
Get this deal via coupon code "SENWALL" and save $56 off list. It's the best price we've seen. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Features
- 50,000 hours lifespan
- 5700K color temperature
- Model: C2420-TW-70W
