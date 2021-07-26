Sansi 27W LED Security Light for $20

New
sansiled.com · 20 mins ago
$20 $49
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "SENLIG". That's the best we could find by $20. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- In White or Black
- covers up to cover up to 180° and 50ft
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Stalwart Hidden Compartment 10" Wall Clock
$14
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay over $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 10" x 3"
- inner compartment has three shelves
- requires 1 AA battery (not included)
Banggood · 1 wk ago
W10 1080p HD Mini Wireless Camera
$15 $27
$1 shipping
That's a savings of $12 off list. Buy Now at Banggood
- This item ships from China and may take 2 to 3 weeks to arrive.
- The 30 cent shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- infrared night vision
- remote monitoring
- hotspot connection
- supports up to 8-128GB TF storage
Amazon · 2 days ago
Arlo Audio Doorbell
$20 $80
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $60 and within a buck of the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Score Mighty via Amazon.
- Available in White.
- get calls on your smartphone or tablet when someone presses your doorbell
- allows you to talk with visitors from your smartphone or tablet
- wire-free and weather-resistant design
- Model: AAD1001-100NAS
eBay · 1 mo ago
iON Camera SnapCam 8MP Wearable HD Camera
$13 $15
free shipping
It's $2 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White.
- Sold by firstclasstvs via eBay.
- built-in WiFi & Bluetooth
- shoots 720p/30fps quality video
- 1 tap for photos and 2 taps for video
- Model: ION1049
sansiled.com · 1 wk ago
Sansi 70W LED Wall Pack Light
$30 $80
free shipping
Apply coupon code "D70WWALL" to get this price and save $50 off list. (It's also the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 50,000 hours lifespan
- 5700K color temperature
- Model: C2420-TW-70W
sansiled.com · 6 days ago
Sansi 18W LED Bulb 4-Pack
$20 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "150WBULBS" to get $8 under our November mention and save $20. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- Available in 5000K or 3000K.
- up to 25,000-hour lifespan
- IP20 wateproof rating
- Model: C21BB-VE26
