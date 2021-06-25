Sansi 150W-Equivalent Dimmable LED Light Bulb for $14

New
sansiled.com · 47 mins ago
$14 $24
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "DIMBUL" and save $10 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
sansiled.com · 1 wk ago
Sansi 27W LED Bulb 2-Pack
$24 $40
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "HOMEBULB" and save $16 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Features
- 25,000 hours lifespan
- 260° beam angle
- Model: C21BB-WE26
Ace Hardware · 1 day ago
Light Bulb Clearance at Ace Hardware
from 49 cents
free delivery w/ $50
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
moobibear.com · 6 days ago
10ft. Under-Counter 6-Piece Strip Light Set
$12 $22
$2 shipping
Apply coupon "moobibear45" to cut $10 off this strip light. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- single row, double row, or multi-row connection
- 30 LEDs per strip
sansiled.com · 1 wk ago
60W LED Corn Light Bulb
$20 $65
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "BIGBULB" and save $45 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Features
- 6,000-lumen output
Amazon · 2 wks ago
AmazonBasics 60W-Equivalent A19 LED Bulb 24-Pack
$19 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It usually ships within 4 days.
Features
- White light
- 10,000 hours lifespan
- 3000 kelvins
- Non-dimmable
sansiled.com · 3 days ago
Sansi 30W LED Security Light
$20 $55
free shipping
Apply coupon code "HEROSEC" to get the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Tips
- Available in White or Black.
Features
- motion sensor
- 120° beam angle
- IP54 waterproof
- up to 50,000-hour lifespan
- Model: C2440-EW
sansiled.com · 4 wks ago
Sansi 18W LED Security Light
$19 $39
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "SENFLOOD". It's the best we could find by $29. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Features
- up to 1800lm brightness
- auto on/off
- Model: C2440-GW
