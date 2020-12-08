Use coupon code "CHRISTRGB" to pay $20 less than you would through Amazon. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- waterproof
- 16 colors and four modes
- IR remote control
Shop and save on string lights, icicle lights, net lights, projection lights, character lights, and much more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the The Holiday Aisle Electric Lighted Crackle Lamp for $39.99 ($11 off).
- Shipping adds $5, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Clip the $10 off on page coupon and apply code "7FXQCQRS" for a 50% savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Qianhai via Amazon.
- 600 LED's per strip
- 16 colors
- 29 modes
- includes two 32.8-ft. light strips, remote control, controller, adhesive pad, 2 connectors, and 6 buckles
Apply coupon code "KP826H83" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Warm White.
- Sold by Decor Star via Amazon.
- IP55 waterproof
- 4 different installation methods
- Model: 4336505620
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save an extra buck on these already heavily discounted light bars. Buy Now at Tanga
- remote control
- 2 lighting levels
- 200 max lumens
- requires 6 AAA batteries (included)
Apply coupon code "NEWOFF" to save $107 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- motion-activated alerts
- 270-degree sensory angle and 140-degree video angle
- 2-way audio
- remote-control siren
- Model: C2440-LW
Apply coupon code "250WBULB" for the best price we could find by $30, outside of other Sansi storefronts. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- not for use in totally enclosed fixtures
- 270° wide beam angle
- 4,000 lm brightness
Apply coupon code "D27WSEC" to save $19 off list price. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- In Black.
- 120° beam angle
- 5000K color temperature
- 50,000hrs lifespan
- Model: C2440-KW
Apply coupon code "D30WBULB" to get the lowest price we could find by $18 from another storefront.
Update: It's now $22.79. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 4,000-lumen output
- E26 base
- 120° beam angle
- Model: BR30
Sign In or Register