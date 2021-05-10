Sansi 10W LED Desk Lamp for $38

With coupon code "EYECARE", it's $22 off list and the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- up to 25,000 hours lifespan
- measures 6.34" x 11.42" x 15.12"
Apply coupon code "UVFLOOD" to get this deal. That's $10 under our December mention, $50 off list, and the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- black light
- 30,000 hour lifespan
- 60° beam angle
- 360° adjustable mounting bracket
- Model: C2020-DE-70W-UVAB
Apply coupon code "30GARA" to get this price. That's $9 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- E26 base
- up to 30,000 hours lifespan
- 5,000k daylight
- Model: C21FS-AE26-60W
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Table, floor, pendant, and wall lights are all discounted in this sale, with many of the "Best Sellers" even marked at 50% off or more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free over $89.
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to make this a low by $7. Buy Now at Tanga
- 3.2-feet each
- two-sided adhesive
- cuttable
- requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
Save on a variety of open-box fixtures, ceiling fans, bathroom lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Open-Box John Timberland Bellagio 20-1/2" High Bronze Downbridge Outdoor Wall Light for $129.86 ($40 off).
- These are fully inspected like new returns and open box items.
- Quantities are limited.
- Shipping varies by item, but starts at around $5.
Get this price via coupon code "BRIBULB". That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 180° beam angle
- 2,000-lumen output
- 25,000-hour lifespan
- Model: C21BB-TE26
Apply coupon code "HOLIDAY" to save $27 off the list price. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 16 colors
- 4 modes
Apply coupon code "SMART" to get $80 under what you'd pay at other Sansi LED storefronts. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- motion-activated alerts
- 270-degree sensory angle and 140-degree video angle
- 2-way audio
- remote-control siren
- Model: C2440-LW
Apply coupon code "NONDIM" to save 50% at the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 25,000 hours lifespan
- 260° beam angle
- Model: C21BB-WE26
Sign In or Register