Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sandusky Flammable Safety Cabinet
$315 $389
free shipping

Most stores charge over $400. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Home Depot and Sam's Club match this price.
  • measures 23" x 18" x 35"
  • can store up to 12 gallons of flammable and combustible liquids in around quart-sized containers
  • locking handle with 3-point latch and padlock latch for secure access (2 keys included)
  • two 250-lb.-capacity galvanized shelves; one shelf can be adjusted at 2.5" increments
