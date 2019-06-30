New
SanDisk · 15 mins ago
Extra 15% off
free shipping w/ $35
SanDisk takes an extra 15% off its outlet items via coupon code "DNSAVE15". Shipping adds $6, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Discounted items include SSDs, flash drives, memory cards, USB cables, and earbud headphones. Shop Now
Ends Today
Best Buy · 8 hrs ago
SanDisk and WD Storage
up to 62% off
pickup at Best Buy
Today only, Best Buy takes up to 62% off a selection of SanDisk and Western Digital SSDs, hard drives, flash drives and memory cards. (SanDisk 512GB 2.5" 6GB/s Serial ATA Internal SSD pictured.) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.49 shipping charge. With prices starting from $9.99, save on up to 16 items. Shop Now
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $90
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
SanDisk · 2 wks ago
SanDisk Education Sale
up to 15% off
free shipping
The SanDisk Education Store takes up to 15% off select items for students. Shop SD cards, USB drives, external hard drives, and more. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Tips
- You will need to verify you're a student by clicking "Join now." Membership is free.
Ends Today
Best Buy · 8 hrs ago
Western Digital 10TB Easystore External USB 3.0 Hard Drive
$160 $250
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Western Digital 10TB Easystore External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $159.99 with free shipping. That's $90 off list, and tied with a deal from April as the best we've seen. Buy Now
