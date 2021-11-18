Save on stays through 2022 at all of Sandals' 16 Caribbean resorts. Shop Now at Dunhill Travel
- A minimum 3-night stay is required for the discount.
- Offer applies to stays at select Caribbean Sandals properties through 2022.
- Bookings made under this promotion are fully non-refundable.
- up to $1,000 instant credit
- complimentary WiFi, all-day dining & drinks, fitness center use, and entertainment
- roundtrip airport transfers
That's the lowest rate we could find by at least $213 for a 2-night stay with check-in on Friday or Saturday. Even better, you'll be able to toast your weekend escape with a complimentary bottle of wine ($30 value). Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Friday or Saturday check-in is required to use these vouchers. 1-night Sunday through Thursday stays are also available for $149.
- Book this travel voucher for stays through December 31.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 24 hours prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- A 12.2% tax and $15 resort fee plus tax, per night is not included and will be paid directly to the hotel
- The 3.5-star Lodge at Tiburon in California has an 84% Expedia rating based on 1,002 reviews.
- heated outdoor pool and whirlpool spa
- Ark Row restaurants and boutiques within walking distance
- 30- to 45- minute drive from Muir Woods and the Sonoma and Napa wine regions
For this deal, you'll have to scroll down the page to find $100s in savings -- we actually found one booking site offering a 5-night stay with all meals included for about $34 less than Travelzoo's offer, so where's the deal? Well, my friend, Travelzoo's voucher includes the 22% tax and service fees, as well as round-trip domestic flights and speedboat transfers to the resort and unlimited drinks for two hours every day (even the boozy kind). The transfers normally cost $700, with taxes and services fees usually tacking on an additional $500 or more. Once you factor in your beverage savings (which will vary based on how many drinks you and your companion can knock back), that's a total savings of well over $1,000. It's an even more impressive savings when you consider most major booking sites charge at least $1,480 just for the villa plus daily breakfast. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays from April 2022 through December 2023.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- A daily $6 green tax per person is not included and will be paid directly to the hotel. (A holiday supplement of $80 to $150 per adult and $40 to $75 per child applies on December 24 and 31.)
- The 4.5-star South Palm Resort Maldives in Addu City has an Expedia rating of 100% based on 2 reviews (as well as a Kayak rating of 82% based on 53 reviews).
- opened in 2019 and occupies a private island within the Addu Atoll
- daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner served at Banyan Restaurant
- welcome drinks on arrival
- extra nights available from $279
- additional 20% to 30% discount on spa treatments, food, and beverages when you combine multiple vouchers
That's the best rate we could find for a 5-night stay in a 2-bedroom marina-view villa suite with a plunge pool by at least $55. However, the real savings kick in with the addition of daily butler service, normally unavailable for marina-view villas, which is a further savings of $125 per day. Plus, the voucher price includes hotel taxes and service charges, so that's another hefty chunk of change that stays in your wallet. (For comparison, booking through another site, we saw over $300 in taxes and fees added to the total price.) Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays from October 1, 2021, through October 17, 2022. (We found the best rates from October 1 through December 16, 2021, and from April 18 through October 17, 2022. Blackout dates apply.)
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 7 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- A $6 tourism fee per adult, per night ($3 per child, ages 12 to 17) is not included and will be paid directly to the hotel.
- The 4.5-star Landings Resort & Spa on Rodney Bay has an Expedia rating of 94% based on 531 reviews.
- 2-bedroom villa suite with a full kitchen, living and dining rooms, terrace, and private plunge pool
- complimentary daily breakfast
- complimentary use of sea kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, snorkeling gear, and the fitness center
- discounted additional nights
It's the best rate we could find for a 4-night stay at this Canadian bay-front village resort by at least $945. That gets you your choice of a 3- or 4-bedroom condo or 4-bedroom chalet for up to eight people -- so if you're splitting the cost amongst you and your seven buddies, each person pays just $25 per night (before taxes/fees). Plus, you'll get free WiFi, parking, and private beach access, which is an additional savings of CA$485 (around $389 US). Even better, if your travel plans change, you'll get a full refund. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays from September 6, 2021 through March 28, 2022.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- Blackout dates apply; a 13% tax and select fees (varies by room type) are not included in the price above and are paid directly to the hotel.
- The 3-star Tyrolean Village Resorts in The Blue Mountains, Ontario, Canada, has a Tripadvisor (Canada) rating of 80% based on 282 reviews and a Google rating of 84% based on 167 reviews.
- free WiFi, parking, and private beach access (savings of CA$485, or around $389 US)
- 10% off added weekend stays for select chalets and condos
